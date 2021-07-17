National

FIR against UP Cong chief Lallu, others in connection with Lucknow protest

A case has been registered against three persons, including UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who sat on a silent protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Lucknow, along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered for damaging public property, sitting on protest without permission and without giving prior information, Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur said.

Ms. Priyanka, on a two-day visit to Lucknow, had protested along with other party members in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Friday.


