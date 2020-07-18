FIR against three CPI(M) leaders for defying prohibitory orders

Agartala

18 July 2020 13:52 IST

Police registered an FIR against three leaders of the CITU and leaders of the CPI(M), for violating prohibitory orders imposed under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

They have been charged with defying restrictions and organising political programmes on streets of Agartala. The protest programmes were held under the banner of the CITU, a CPI(M) front.

Police named former Minister Manik Dey, former Deputy Speaker in State Assembly Pabitra Kar and former Lok Sabha MP Shankar Prasad Datta in the FIR which was registered in West Agartala Police Station.

The Tripura government had prohibited all political and social programmes as part of a series of restrictions enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.

CITU has been routinely organising street protests to condemn Union as well as State governments over economic, employment and labour issues.

Sources in the police on July 18 said the leaders would be issued notices to appear before the investigation officer.