FIR against journalist | PUCL condemns criminalising free speech

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has condemned the attempt at criminalising the writings of Supriya Sharma, executive editor of the digital news publication Scroll.in.
Also read: Editor’s Guild slams U.P. FIR against scribe
In a statement, PUCL president Ravi Kiran Jain and general secretary V. Suresh said the criminal provisions invoked against the journalist do not apply to the complaint made by the aggrieved individual. Ms. Sharma was booked for alleged misreporting about the poverty of a Dalit woman in her article, ‘In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown.’
“The FIR against Supriya is an attempt to harass her via the police machinery as she showed the failure of the State to protect livelihoods and provide for rations in the Prime Minister’s constituency. It is well known by now that nobody is allowed to be critical of the PM or show his constituency in a bad light,” the statement read.
“A pandemic and the subsequent lockdown should not be excuses to clamp down on the media,” they stated, condemning the attempts to intimidate media persons and prevent them from playing the role of an independent and critical watchdog of liberty, democracy and governance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath