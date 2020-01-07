FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others for attacking security guards

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalising a server room on January 4 at 1 p.m., said a police officer on Tuesday.

A complaint was filed by JNU’s chief security officer and the FIR was registered on Sunday, January 5. In the evening of the same day masked goons, suspected to belong to the right-wing ABVP, entered the JNU campus and beat up Ms. Ghosh, who suffered head injuries, and scores of others.

An FIR for Sunday’s attack has been registered against unknown persons for rioting. No arrests have been made despite the fact that the police were present when the attackers carrying sticks walked out of the JNU campus.

Sunday’s FIR says that a large number of students agitators that include Aishe Ghosh, Saket Moon and 18 others allegedly entered the Communication and Information Services office located in admin block from the back door by “breaking” a glass door. They illegally trespassed and damaged the fibre optic cables, servers and biometric devices.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Police said that the case was registered under IPC Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and damage to public property Act at Vasant Kuni North police station.