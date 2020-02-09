National

FIR against JKLF for attempts to ‘incite violence’ in Kashmir

Photo for representation: A soldier patrols as it snows outside the Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar on December 20, 2019.

The JKLF had called for a strike on February 9 and February 11 to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, respectively

The police have registered a case against banned JKLF for allegedly attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in Kashmir.

“Police has taken cognizance of the activities of banned organisation JKLF for their attempts to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the Valley,” a police spokesman said.

He said the affiliates of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the Valley have circulated statements calling for violence in the forthcoming days and are propagating the messages and activities of an unlawful organisation.

“Such activities deteriorate the law and order situation and lead to violence. Accordingly, police have registered a case under relevant sections at Kothibagh Police Station,” he added.

The spokesman said further investigation into the matter is on.

The JKLF had called for a strike on February 9 and February 11 to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, respectively.

Comments
