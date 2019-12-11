FIR against Aligarh Muslim University students for protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

An FIR has been filed against 20 named and 500 unnamed students of the Aligarh Muslim University in connection with their protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 10 night.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek said the students did not seek permission from the city administration. “When the protesters crossed the campus gate and tried to enter the city, they were stopped at the University Circle. Some of the student leaders misbehaved with the officers and heckled some constables. Hence, an FIR was registered under Sections 188 and 353 of the IPC,” said Mr. Abhishek, adding there was no damage to public property.

“We have deployed extra force outside the campus to meet any eventuality,” he added.

Those named in the FIR include the president of the outgoing Students’ Union Salman Imtiaz and former president of the AMUSU Faizul Hasan.

Earlier, thousands of students participated in the protest, which was also joined by some teachers. They resolved to reject the Bill and challenge it on all public fora. Local sources said students were holding torches and copies of the Bill were burnt during the protest. “As the Bill is to be presented in the Rajya Sabha, we call upon all parties to stay alert and ensure that all MPs reject this Bill of hate and divide. Any political party that supports the Bill will be considered anti-Muslim, Islamophobic and enemy of united India,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

He said the AMU students feel the Bill satisfied the “dreams” of “hate preachers like Savarkar, Golwalkar and Hedgewar” and “murders the vision of Gandhi.” The “tragic” aim of “Modi-Shah bonhomie”, he added, was to force India to become another Israel.

A parallel protest was organised in AMU Girls’ College, where hundreds of students participated. AMUSU has appealed for a boycott of classes on December 11 and requested the teachers to join the protest.

Najmul Islam, honorary secretary, AMU Teachers’ Association, said though the teachers supported the cause, they could not join the protest. “We appeal for a peaceful protest within the ambit of the law. We also appeal to the district administration to quash the FIR against the students,” said Mr. Islam.

University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said classes were running peacefully on Wednesday and examinations were being conducted as per schedule.