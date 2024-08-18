Finding mismatches in accident probes, Indian Railways to develop master clock system for time synchronisation 

In a first, the Indian Railways will develop a master clock system for synchronising time with the applications and systems across its network, with plans to demonstrate a prototype by Gandhi Jayanti this year. The necessity of keeping uniform time across all systems and applications involved in train operations arose following difficulties in accident investigations.

According to official sources, the Railways will soon dispense with its current manual method of station masters setting time on the instructions of section controllers. The Railway Board had constituted a high-level committee to coordinate with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Railways research arm, to finalise the architecture for the master clock system.

Time mismatch

Under the existing system, Zonal Railways across the country use various systems, sourcing time from different sources. With the advent of technology, the need for time synchronisation arose not only for proper working of the system of train operations and management, but also for post-facto analysis of rail accidents.

“The sequence of events with accurate time is essential for the authorities investigating the circumstances that led to accidents. Mismatch in time recorded by the station master, crew, data logger and inbuilt systems in the locomotive will lead to confusions in the probe. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to have a master clock system which will act as a timing source for different applications and systems being used in the Indian Railways,” a senior officer in the Southern Railway told The Hindu on Sunday.

Sourcing time

Officials said that the time for the master clock system will be sourced from the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC) or the National Physical Laboratories (NPL). The high-level team, led by the Railway Board’s director for telecommunications, will study the existing system of time synchronisation and its impact on various applications in terms of proper functioning and post-incident analysis.

The team will finalise the architecture for the master clock system and the time dissemination for different functioning assets spread across various Zonal Railways, production units, workshops, and data centres. The RDSO has been asked to demonstrate a prototype for the master clock system and the synchronisation between different applications and systems by October 2, 2024, officials said.

