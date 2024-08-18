GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Finding mismatches in accident probes, Indian Railways to develop master clock system for time synchronisation 

Present system of manual time-keeping does not sync with various Railways applications, creating difficulties in investigations of rail accidents; RDSO asked to demonstrate a prototype by October 2

Published - August 18, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a first, the Indian Railways will develop a master clock system for synchronising time with the applications and systems across its network, with plans to demonstrate a prototype by Gandhi Jayanti this year. The necessity of keeping uniform time across all systems and applications involved in train operations arose following difficulties in accident investigations.

Also Read:Indian Railways and safety challenges

According to official sources, the Railways will soon dispense with its current manual method of station masters setting time on the instructions of section controllers. The Railway Board had constituted a high-level committee to coordinate with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Railways research arm, to finalise the architecture for the master clock system.

Time mismatch

Under the existing system, Zonal Railways across the country use various systems, sourcing time from different sources. With the advent of technology, the need for time synchronisation arose not only for proper working of the system of train operations and management, but also for post-facto analysis of rail accidents.

“The sequence of events with accurate time is essential for the authorities investigating the circumstances that led to accidents. Mismatch in time recorded by the station master, crew, data logger and inbuilt systems in the locomotive will lead to confusions in the probe. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to have a master clock system which will act as a timing source for different applications and systems being used in the Indian Railways,” a senior officer in the Southern Railway told The Hindu on Sunday.

Sourcing time

Officials said that the time for the master clock system will be sourced from the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC) or the National Physical Laboratories (NPL). The high-level team, led by the Railway Board’s director for telecommunications, will study the existing system of time synchronisation and its impact on various applications in terms of proper functioning and post-incident analysis.

The team will finalise the architecture for the master clock system and the time dissemination for different functioning assets spread across various Zonal Railways, production units, workshops, and data centres. The RDSO has been asked to demonstrate a prototype for the master clock system and the synchronisation between different applications and systems by October 2, 2024, officials said.

Related Topics

railway / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.