Financial package from Centre for West Pakistan refugees faces many hurdles

March 31, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Central government scheme to provide financial assistance of ₹5.5 lakh per family to over 5,000 Hindu and Sikh families who migrated to India from Pakistan’s West Punjab after the 1947 partition, has hit a rough weather.

The scheme sanctioned in 2018, has been extended till March 31, 2024 amid several issues, ranging from lack of documents to tepid response from families.

Of the 5,764 eligible families, 70% of them are Dalits. The claims have been settled for only 903 families so far.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir government official told The Hindu that several claims could not be processed, as the individuals were not able to produce original documents such as refugee cards, when they entered India from Pakistan’s Sialkot in 1947.

The J&K administration conducted special camps a year ago to help the families apply for the Central government grant. Most families are settled in the Jammu region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reimburses the funds to the J&K administration based on the verification of records done by the latter. In the 2023-24 budget, ₹25 crore has been allotted for the scheme.

The total outlay for the scheme after it was implemented in 2018, stood at ₹317 crore.

Corrupt scheme

However, according to Labha Ram Gandhi, president, West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee, the local administration was not forthcoming to process the claims.

“After an individual has applied, the officials send notices even to distant cousins and relatives”Labha Ram GandhiPresident, West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee

“We have made several pleas before the tehsildar (revenue officials) but they do not initiate any action. Of the over 5,000 eligible families, only 900 have got the money so far. No one listens to us,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Another resident added that the entire scheme was mired in corruption and the revenue officials were demanding bribes before clearing the files.

The J&K government official said that in some cases, the claimants did not show enthusiasm as families had expanded in the past 75 years, and the total amount when divided among all members came out to be very low.

“In the cases where the original claimant who came to India in 1947 is still alive, the process is smooth. But when it comes to dividing the amount among several members of the family, it takes time. Many do not apply as they have branched out and settled in other parts of India, and the amount is too small,” the official said.

Mr. Gandhi said that the officials have been demanding a no-objection certificate even from distant relatives.

“After an individual has applied, the officials send notices even to distant cousins and relatives. Due to this, the ₹5.5 lakh amount gets divided among many, and some families said they received only ₹22,000,” Mr. Gandhi said.