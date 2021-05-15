Veteran business journalist Sunil Jain passes away

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 23:06 IST

An alumnus of Delhi School of Economics, he held senior positions across publications

Veteran journalist Sunil Jain, who has been the managing editor of the Financial Express since May 2013, passed away in the capital on Saturday due to post-COVID complications.

A Delhi School of Economics alumnus, Mr. Jain in his long career as a sharp economic journalist was Business Editor at the Indian Express and worked in critical senior roles at Business Standard and the Financial Express.

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” his sister Sandhya Jain said in a message to his well-wishers and the wider media fraternity.

Ailing from COVID-19, Mr. Jain had been admitted to AIIMS on May 3 and was said to be recovering well before the set back on Saturday.

A quintessential editor with strong views, Mr. Jain also had no qualms about reaching out to journalists even in rival publications to pick their brains on contemporary economic policy challenges and help finetune his own understanding, with these views often finding space on the Opinion pages he steered the next morning.