Financial crisis-like situation in country: Congress

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of using “virtual issues” to divert attention from real issues and compared the economic situation with “financial emergency”.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi listed out 10 broad areas — from a serious crisis in the automobile industry to 167 times downgrading of the economy in the past six months to the rupee being considered the weakest currency — where the economy was facing turbulence.

“You can call it financial emergency and, as somebody said, an inefficient government will replace issues with virtual ones. To divert attention from its failures, the BJP has created a barrage of virtual issues.”

Other issues the party raised included revised higher fiscal deficit as examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), lower GDP estimates, shrinking labour force, recession in real estate sector, continuous depreciation of rupee, falling foreign direct investment and flight of foreign portfolio investments.

He also raised the issue of stock markets crashing and alleged that over ₹13 lakh crore of investors’ wealth had been wiped out.

Focusing on the auto sector, he said figures showed that in the past one year there had been a 31% drop in vehicular sales leading to a ripple effect in terms of depressing demand and loss of employment among others.

“The government doesn’t have a clue as to what is happening. Far from solutions, they don’t have clue,” said Mr. Singhvi.

“Just by suppressing data, taking resignations of officials [statisticians who questioned employment data] or hiding the growth or unemployment figures, can you erase the reality?” he asked.

“Ironically, if one compares Modi 2.0 [government] with Modi 1.0 figures, the numbers look very bad. One will find that there has been a regression in progress.”