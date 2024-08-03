Finance Ministry urges insurance companies to support Kerala calamity victims for expedited insurance claims processing, payment

The Finance Ministry on August 3 urged all Public Sector Insurance companies to extend all possible support to Kerala calamity victims so that their insurance claims can be expeditiously processed and paid.

“In view of the unfortunate landslide incident and heavy rains in Kerala, the government has mandated the Public Sector Insurance companies (PSICs), including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance to extend all possible support to the victims of the calamity so that the insurance claims can be expeditiously processed and paid,” the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

“The insurance companies have initiated efforts for reaching out to their policyholders through various channels [local newspapers, social media, company websites, SMS, etc.] to provide the contact details for assistance in the districts of Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur, where a significant number of claims are being reported,” it said.

“LIC has been asked to speedily disburse the claim amount in respect of the policyholders under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount,” it added.

The General Insurance Council will coordinate with the insurance companies to ensure that claims are processed and paid expeditiously and will host a portal for all insurers to report claim status daily, the Finance Ministry said.

“The Central Government and the Finance Ministry remain committed to supporting the victims of this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance without delay and trouble,” it noted.

