Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax
Updated: 30 June 2021 08:06 IST
Ms. Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and discussed global minimum tax.
"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax,” said the Department of Treasury.
During the call, Ms. Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.
