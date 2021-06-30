National

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax

Nirmala Sitharaman. File.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and discussed global minimum tax.

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax,” said the Department of Treasury.

During the call, Ms. Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 8:06:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-us-treasury-secretary-yellen-discuss-global-minimum-tax/article35047489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY