Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold GST Council meeting on May 28

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in the capital at 11 a.m. on May 28.

The GST Council last met in October and is expected to take up several pending issues such as the possible inclusion of petroleum products under the GST regime to reduce the high tax burden that has pushed retail fuel prices to record highs.

States are also expected to bring up the issue of GST levies on critical COVID-19 supplies, including the 5% GST on COVID-19 vaccines.

