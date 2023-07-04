ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of implementation of Budget schemes

July 04, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

In a meeting with senior officials of Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs Secretary, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed progress of implementation of Budget schemes on July 4

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a review meeting on the implementation of various Union Budget announcements with Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and other senior officials, in New Delhi on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 4 July reviewed progress of implementation of Budget schemes with secretaries of Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs Secretary.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil and other senior officials.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chaired a review meeting on the implementation of various Union Budget announcements with Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, @SecyDIPAM, Secretary @DFS_India, Secretary @MCA21India and senior officials of the @FinMinIndia, New Delhi, today," a Finance Ministry tweet said.

Besides the review of implementation of various schemes of Union Budget, the Minister underlined the importance of continuous assessment of progress to ensure that the schemes are implemented in a time bound manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US