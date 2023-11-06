Finalise ‘optimum’ policy to distribute sanitary napkins in schools: SC

November 06, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre four weeks to finalise and place on record an “optimum” menstrual hygiene policy with focus on the distribution of sanitary napkins.

The court further directed the Union Government to set down a national model for the number of girls’ toilets per female population across government-aided and residential schools in the country.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Vibha Makhija, for the petitioner, said the case had been pending since 2011.

The government counsel responded that a draft policy had already been circulated for comments among various stakeholders. The final policy would be ready in four weeks.

Ms. Makhija said certain States had already been implementing their own schemes for distribution of sanitary napkins. In Tamil Nadu, she noted, that 18 packets with six napkins each were given to girls.

“Even that would not be adequate for a young girl of that age…” the Chief Justice reacted.

Ms. Makhija said the northeastern States had also shown progressiveness with their own schemes.

“The Union of India should duly consider the practices followed in these States and come out with an optimum policy to ensure that an adequate number of sanitary napkins are made available to students in schools,” the Supreme Court ordered.

To serve as a catalyst

The Centre maintained in the published draft of the policy that it would serve as a “catalyst to raise awareness, challenge societal norms and foster a society that embraces menstrual hygiene as a natural and normal part of life”.

The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5) found a significant improvement in the percentage of women aged 15-24 who use a hygienic method of protection during their menstrual cycle, rising from 58% in NFHS-4 to 78%.

“Among these women, 64% use sanitary napkins, 50% use cloth, and 15% use locally prepared napkins. The survey also revealed that women who have received 12 or more years of schooling are more than twice as likely to use a hygienic method compared to those with no schooling, stressing on the importance of education for girls. In terms of location, 73% of rural women while 90% of urban women use a hygienic method of menstrual protection, respectively,” the draft policy said.