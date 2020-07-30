Final year exam to protect academic future of students, UGC tells Supreme Court

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday defended its revised guidelines to conduct final year exams by September 30, saying the move is to protect the academic future of students which will otherwise be irreparably damaged.

The commission was responding to a writ petition filed by over 30 students from across the country questioning its insistence on conducting the terminal year exams amid the pandemic.

In its reply, the UGC said the “final year/terminal semester exams is a crucial step in the academic career of a student.”

It said the ‘UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic’ was revised on July 6 in consultation with the Prof. K.C. Kuhad expert committee.

Revised guidelines

The revised guidelines offer students to opt for offline (pen and paper) mode of taking exams, online exclusively or the “blended” manner in which students can alternate between online and physical modes of attending the exams, the UGC said.

Besides, the commission said universities could conduct special examinations for students later on as and when feasible “so that a student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage.”

The commission said courts of law had a limited role in framing policy in academic issues.

The court had on Monday asked the UGC to file its response.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi had said the circular left States without any discretion to take a call about the exams even as cases were increasing every day.