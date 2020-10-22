DRDO executes final user trial of Nag anti-tank missile

Built for Indian conditions, the NAG missile will be ready for production in a year. File Photo

New Delhi

22 October 2020 15:17 IST

With this final user trial, Nag will enter into production phase, says DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday carried out the final user trial of the 3rd generation Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), Nag, at the Pokhran firing range.

“The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at a designated range. This was launched from NAG Missile Carrier, NAMICA. The missile hit the target accurately defeating the armour,” DRDO said in a statement. The test was carried out at 0645 hrs.

“With this final user trial, NAG will enter into production phase,” DRDO stated. Nag had been developed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in day and night conditions. The missile has “fire and forget” and “top attack” capabilities with passive homing guidance to defeat all Main Battle Tanks (MBT) equipped with composite and reactive armour, DRDO said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Nag missile carrier is a BMP-II based system with amphibious capability. The missile will be produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), while Ordinance Factory, Medak will produce NAMICA.