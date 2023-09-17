Final two-day meet of G-20 Framework Working Group to be held in Raipur from September 18

September 17, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Raipur

The fourth and final meeting of the G-20 Framework Working Group (FWG) under India's G-20 Presidency will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from September 18, an official said on Sunday.

More than 65 delegates from G-20 member and invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate in the two-day meeting at Mayfair Resort in Nava Raipur, the official said.

Chandni Raina, Advisor to the Union Finance Ministry, and Sam Beckett, Chief Economic Advisor, His Majesty’s Treasury, the U.K., will chair the meeting, the official said.

The FWG facilitates discussions on the latest global economic outlook and policy guidance on key macroeconomic issues, he said.

The deliverables from this working group under the 2023 Indian Presidency have been successfully concluded, and are referred to in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration — G-20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity, and G-20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways, he said.

The upcoming meeting will take stock of the discussions in the FWG in 2023, and explore future areas of work, the official said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will host a series of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ events, including panel discussions on digital banking and financial inclusion, financial literacy programmes, a G-20 awareness programme, a painting contest and a slogan-writing contest, he said.

Besides, the delegates are scheduled to visit the Nandanvan Zoological Garden, he said.

The delegates will also be hosted for 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad' (conversation over dinner) and a cultural event, which will enable them to enjoy the unique cuisine and cultural richness of Chhattisgarh, the official added.

The delegates attending the FWG meeting will be presented gift hampers featuring unique products derived from forest produce, an official from the State Public Relations Department said.

To showcase Chhattisgarh's millet initiative, international delegates will be presented with cookies made from locally grown millets. Other items include honey from the unique natural ecosystems of Bastar and Surguja, and aloe vera gel and ashwagandha powder, both of which are highly popular products from Chhattisgarh, he said.

Delegates will be presented a unique gift showcasing Bastar's art forms, including the Dhokra art statue, the official added.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he would attend the G-20 FWG programme on Monday.

