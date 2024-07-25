GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed IFFI festival director

Shekhar Kapur will head the IFFI, held annually in Goa, for the 55th and 56th editions, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a notification

Published - July 25, 2024 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of film director and producer Shekhar Kapur.

File picture of film director and producer Shekhar Kapur. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for films such as "Mr India", "Bandit Queen" and "Elizabeth", has been appointed festival director for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Mr. Kapur will head the festival, held annually in Goa, for the 55th and 56th editions, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a notification.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, it has been decided to appoint Shri Shekhar Kapur as the Festival Director for the 55th and 56th editions of the International Film Festival of India, Goa," the notification read.

Mr. Kapur said the appointment was an honour.

"It's an honour. It's a commitment. It's a responsibility. Thank you for considering me worthy of your trust," he posted on X, tagging the Ministry.

Mr. Kapur, 78, is an influential name in Indian cinema and one of the earliest directors to establish a name for himself in Hollywood with his film "Elizabeth" and its sequel "Elizabeth: The Golden Age".

He has directed films such as "Masoom", "Mr India" and "Bandit Queen" in India.

Most recently, he directed the British comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?".

Mr. Kapur served as the head of the chairperson of the International competition Jury at the 54th IFFI.

He also served as chairperson of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India from 2020-2023.

