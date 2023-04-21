Fill vacancies and ensure adequate medicine supply: PSC to CGHS

April 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Amid a growing load of new COVID cases in India, the Central Government Health Scheme’s (CGHS) report card, which provides comprehensive healthcare to over 34 lakh of its employees and pensioners, does not read well.

While the Health Ministry recently announced revised package rates for all CGHS beneficiaries, the scheme continues to be plagued by non-availability of medicines in dispensaries, inability to fully utilise allotted funds, vacant posts across the country (medical offices and non-gazetted staff), delay in clearance of dues owing to private hospitals and poor experience of beneficiaries.

This was highlighted in the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare tabled in Rajya Sabha.

As per the report, the vacanct position under CGHS has approximately 22% posts in allopathic medical offices and 39% in non-gazetted staff.

“The Committee feels that the shortage of doctors is a major problem that pervades the Indian healthcare system. Under CGHS, the government has also been employing retired doctors for filling the vacancies in CGHS dispensary,’’ it notes while adding that doctor to population ratio still remains skewed in many cities that are covered under CGHS.

The Committee accordingly, recommends the Ministry to assess the requirement of doctors in CGHS dispensaries across the country and ensure that adequate doctor to population ratio is maintained in all CGHS cities.

The Committee further recommends the Ministry to expedite the recruitment of 340 candidates selected through Combined Medical Examination for filling up vacancies including those under CGHS.

Funds underutilised

Pointing to the underutilisation of funds, the Committee said that in the financial year 2022-23, under revenue head, approximately 73% of the funds have been utilised vis-a-vis revised estimates 2022-23. However, under the capital head, the actual expenditure is just 11% of the revised estimates 2022-23.

Pending payments under the revenue head have been cited as the reason for underutilisation of funds, and expenses to the tune of ₹24 crore is yet to be accounted for, under the capital head.

The Committee, therefore, recommends the Ministry to ensure smooth and timely flow of funds and settle the pending bills at the earliest. However, under the scheme, even after considering all the cited expenses under the revenue and capital head, funds still remain unutilised.

The Committee believes that such an important employees’ welfare scheme that is tasked with providing health care services, must exhibit maximum utilisation of funds. The Committee, accordingly, recommends that the Ministry should continue to make efforts for maximum utilisation of the allotted funds under the scheme.

“Issues of basic medicines being indented in some CGHS dispensaries have also been noted,” it said.

The Committee recommends the Ministry to ensure consistent supply of medicines under CGHS through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

