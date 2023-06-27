HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Filipino foreign secretary Manalo on 4-day visit to India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Filipino Foreign Secretary Enrique A. Manalo will co-chair the fifth meeting of India-Philippines joint commission on bilateral cooperation (JCBC) on June 29

June 27, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. File

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of maritime security, trade and investment, health and tourism will be high on agenda during Filipino Foreign Secretary Enrique A. Manalo's four-day visit to India from Tuesday (June 27).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Mr. Manalo's visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations between India and Philippines and to explore ways to further deepen and strengthen them.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Mr. Manalo will co-chair the fifth meeting of India-Philippines joint commission on bilateral cooperation (JCBC) on June 29.

The secretary of foreign affairs of the Philippines is visiting India at the invitation of Mr. Jaishankar.

The MEA said both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, defence, security, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, health and tourism at the JCBC.

It said the two sides will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Secretary Manalo will also deliver the 42nd Sapru House lecture as a joint project under the MoU signed between the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of Philippines and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

Related Topics

Philippines / international (foreign) trade / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.