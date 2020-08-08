Files go missing whenever country becomes emotional, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI

Not a coincidence but Modi govt.’s anti-democratic experiment, he says

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took on the Narendra Modi government in a series of tweets asking the Prime Minister if he would tell the truth about the Chinese aggression and asserting that the removal of a document from the Defence Ministry website is the Modi government’s “anti-democratic experiment”.

On the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Congress leader said Mahatma Gandhi’s “do or die” will have to be given a new meaning to convey that it is a “fight against injustice without fear”.

In a separate tweet,he attacked the Narendra Modi government saying important files, be it of Rafale or Chinese intrusions, have gone missing whenever the country became ‘emotional’.

“Whenever the country got emotional, files went missing. Be it Mallya [Vijay Mallya] or Rafale, Modi [Nirav Modi] or Choksi. In the list of missing, the latest addition is the set of documents on Chinese intrusions. This is not a coincidence but the Modi government’s anti-democratic experiment.”

His tweet came days after the Ministry of Defence had removed a document from its website regarding Chinese aggression.

Cleanliness campaign

Tagging an old tweet of the Prime Minister where he had talked about a cleanliness campaign, in another tweet, Mr. Gandhi said, “Why not? We should go a step further and clean the growing dirt of untruth in the country. Will the Prime Minister speak the truth about Chinese intrusion and start this satyagraha?”

“Gandhiji’s slogan of ‘do or die’ will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. “Fight against injustice, do not be afraid.”