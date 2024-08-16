GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

File FIR within six hours of incident of violence against health worker: Health Ministry amid uproar over Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

The office memorandum was issued to directors and medical superintendents of Central government hospitals, including AIIMS, and principals of all medical colleges across the country

Published - August 16, 2024 02:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at civil hospital in Solapur, on August 16, 2024.

Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at civil hospital in Solapur, on August 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 16, 2024) said the heads of institutions will be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

The office memorandum (OM) by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Atul Goel was issued to directors and medical superintendents of Central government hospitals, including AIIMS, and principals of all medical colleges across the country.

Follow Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE Updates here

"It is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident," the memo read.

“Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals,” the memo said.

Also read | Kolkata protests: 19 arrested for vandalism at RG Kar hospital

The OM said a number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty and many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done either by patients or their attendants, it added.

Related Topics

medical conditions / hospital and clinic / medical staff / medical colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.