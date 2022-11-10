Fight against terrorism includes its support system: Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs day-long review of nation’s internal security with IB officials

Union Home Miniser Amit Shah during a day-long interaction with officials of Intelligence Bureau from across the country, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) can be controlled if its financial and logistical support system are dismantled, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, speaking after a review of the country’s internal security situation.

The fight against terrorism also includes its support system and “unless we fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved,” Mr. Shah added.

The Home Minister chaired a day-long review of the internal security scenario in the country with senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), holding extensive discussions on counter terrorism, the threat from extremism, cyber security, border security and threats from cross border elements to the integrity and stability of the nation.

Mr. Shah said the Intelligence Bureau has made a very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence and has done so while staying “anonymous” and “without any expectations.”

The Home Minister stressed on the need to further strengthen information sharing and increased liaisons between the counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics agencies of the States. He added that narcotics not only ruins the youth of the country but the money earned from it also affects the country’s internal security.

The country’s coastal security has to be impenetrable, and for this, “we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port”, said Mr. Shah. “We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop the smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones,” he added, while addressing the IB officials.