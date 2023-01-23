ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth Scorpène-class submarine Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy

January 23, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Vagir was launched into water on November 12, 2020 and commenced sea trials on February 1, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Naval officers onboard the fifth Kalvari-class submarine ‘INS Vagir’ during its commissioning ceremony, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, on January 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fifth Scorpène-class conventional submarine,  Vagir, was delivered to the Navy was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 23.

Vagir was launched into water on November 12, 2020 and commenced sea trials on February 1, 2022.

The commissioning of the submarine, built under the Project-75, will bolster the Navy’s combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

“The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard,” a press release by the Ministry of Defence said.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was present at the induction ceremony as the Chief Guest.

India has been working on bolstering its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China’s growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

The Project-75 includes indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design.

The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai under a collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

Six Scorpene submarines are being built under Project-75 by MDL under technology transfer from Naval Group of France under a $3.75 billion deal signed in October 2005. The project is about four years behind schedule.

The sixth and last of the Scorpène-class submarines,  Vagsheer, was launched into water in April 2022 and is expected to be delivered to the Navy by end 2023.

The first submarine INS  Kalvari was commissioned in December 2017, second submarine INS  Khanderi in September 2019, third one INS  Karanj in March 2021 and the fourth one INS  Vela joined service in November 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

