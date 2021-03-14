‘Fierce’ encounter in Shopian

Jaish-e-Muhammad said to be hiding in area

Police sources have reported a fierce encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday evening.

“The encounter started at Rawalpora area of Shopian. The police and the security forces are on the job,” a Srinagar-based police spokesman said. An official said the encounter site witnessed “a fierce exchange of fire”.

The police said the operation was launched following a tip-off about top militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) hiding in the area. Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants may be involved.

Earlier this week, three militants were killed in two separate encounters in the Kashmir valley.