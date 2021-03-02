Field assessment of sanitation survey starts

It now covers 4,242 cities with the help of 2,000 assessors, says official

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday launched the field assessments for the Swachh Survekshan 2021, the annual cleanliness survey of cities that culminates in a ranking.

The surveys, which were delayed by two months due to the pandemic, would go on till March 28, the Ministry said.

HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the survey had started with 73 cities in 2016 and now covered 4,242 cities.

“Cities have been regularly filling in their data, updating their progress in the MIS along with running several citizen-centric campaigns in preparation of SS 2021. Today, we are happy to formally kick off the survey as more than 2,000 assessors get ready to go on the field to assess the performance of cities.”