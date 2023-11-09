HamberMenu
FibreNet case | Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail to November 30

A Bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi deferred the matter, saying that the judgment in another petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu seeking quashing of plea in the skill development scam case is likely to be delivered after the court's Deepavali vacation.

November 09, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on November 9 adjourned to November 30 the hearing on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

A Bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi deferred the matter, saying that the judgment in another petition filed by Mr. Naidu seeking quashing of plea in the skill development scam case is likely to be delivered after the court's Deepavali vacation.

"There is another petition by the same petitioner which has certain overlapping issues in which judgment has been reserved by this Bench. Let the matter be listed for hearing on November 30," the Bench said.

Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in sand mining case adjourned to Nov. 22

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Mr. Naidu, said the initial arrangement that the police would not arrest Mr. Naidu should continue.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, said the arrangement is continuing. The top court had earlier asked the Andhra Pradesh Police not to arrest Mr. Naidu in the FibreNet case till it delivers its verdict on the plea in the skill development scam case. It had told the Andhra Pradesh Police, "Let the earlier understanding continue."

The Bench was referring to the statement of the Andhra Pradesh Police on October 13, when it had said that police will not take Mr. Naidu into custody. Justice Bose said since the order is reserved on another plea, it would be appropriate if the court takes up the instant plea of Mr. Naidu after the verdict is delivered.

On October 13, the Andhra Pradesh Police told the top court it will not arrest Mr. Naidu in the FiberNet case till October 18 due to the pendency of his petition related to the skill development corporation scam case in the apex court.

The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving ₹330 crore to a favoured company.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh Police has alleged irregularities in the project right from awarding the tender to completion of the work, causing a huge loss to the State exchequer.

Mr. Naidu, 73, was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the skill development corporation when he was the Chief Minister in 2015, causing a purported loss of ₹371 crore to the State exchequer. He is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

