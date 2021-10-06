Festival largesse for over 11 lakh Railway staff

Cabinet nod for 78 days’ wages as bonus to cost ₹1,984 cr

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for Railway employees with estimated financial implication of ₹1,984.73 crore.

The decision will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

“The Union Cabinet has approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel),” the government said in a statement.

It added that the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is ₹7,000/- p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days, it added.

“Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well,” the statement said, adding that the move is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways.