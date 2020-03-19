Coronavirus | Ferozepur division of Northern Railways suspends several train services

CHANDIGARH

19 March 2020

Move due to falling occupancy because of COVID-19 scare

Amid falling occupancy, apparently because of the COVID-19 scare, the Ferozepur division of Northern Railways has suspended several train services from March 18 to April 1.

Ferozepur Division DRM Rajesh Agarwal on Thursday said, “There has been a considerable drop in occupancy and keeping that in mind we decided to cancel a few trains. Where the vacancy is more than 70%, we have suspended services of those trains.”

Mr. Agarwal added that based on the advisory issued by the Centre to avoid unnecessary travel, occupancy of certain trains had come down. “Also in order to avoid unnecessary exposure to staff and make optimum use of cleaning resources, the train services have been suspended,” he said.

The cancelled trains are Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Pathankot (from March 18 to March 30); New Delhi to Ferozepur Cantt and Ferozepur to New Delhi (from March 20 to March 29); and Jabalpur to Atari (from March 21 to March 28); Attari-Jabalpur (from March 22 and 29); Jabalpur-Attari weekly express (from March 24 to 31); Attari-Jabalpur weekly express (from March 25 and April 1).

Mr. Agarwal said in order to prevent rapid spread of coronavirus infection, it has also been decided to temporarily increase the rate of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 with immediate effect from March 19 to April 30 on all A1 and A class stations of Ferozepur division.