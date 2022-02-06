Fee for 50% seats at private medical colleges should be same as govt. colleges

NEW DELHI

National Medical Commission accepted decision of expert committee in December

The fees for 50% of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be at par with that of the government medical colleges in the same State or Union Territory, according to a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The benefit of this fee structure will be first made available to those candidates who have availed themselves of government quota seats, which will be limited to 50% of the sanctioned seats of the private medical college or deemed universities, says an office memorandum of the NMC issued on February 3.

This decision is as per the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 which empowers the NMC to determine the fees for 50% of seats in private and medical institutions since they fall under the ambit of this law.

The office memorandum also says if government quota seats are less than 50% of the seats in a college, then this benefit will pass on to remaining candidates on the basis of merit.

In 2019, an expert committee was constituted by the Board of Governors of the erstwhile Medical Commission of India. This committee recommended 26 broad draft guidelines for the determination of fees for MBBS and post-graduate courses. Public comments on the guidelines were sought on May 25, 2021.

A reconstituted expert committee examined the 1,800 responses received and submitted the revised draft guidelines. Its recommendations were accepted by the NMC on December 29.