Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports welcomes I&B Ministry’s advisory against online betting ads

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) on Thursday welcomed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s advisory to the private television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms, asking them not to broadcast or show online betting advertisements in any form.

Referring to its previous advisory dated June 13, 2022, on the same issue, the Ministry on Monday pointed out that the online offshore betting platforms had started using news websites as a surrogate product for their advertisement on TV channels.

The FIFS, through a statement, said it had earlier highlighted the need for identification and prohibition of offshore business activities to ensure consumer interest safeguard.

Responding to the development, FIFS director-general Joy Bhattacharjya said: “We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for this important step. As FIFS, we have been creating awareness about the need for demarcation between the legitimate and illegitimate players in the online gaming ecosystem to ensure unwarranted elements like offshore betting and gambling don’t see a rise and adversely impact consumer interests.”

The Ministry’s decision would ensure that the Indian citizens were educated about the risks on those platforms and did not get lured or trapped by them, he said. The FIFS is a self-regulatory industry body established in 2017 “to protect consumer interest and create standardised best practices in the FS [Fantasy Sports]” sector.