Fearing arrest, Rajeev Kumar moves Supreme Court again

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday approached the Supreme Court fearing his imminent arrest by the CBI in connection with the Saradha scam probe. On May 17, the court had given him seven days’ protection, till May 24, to approach a competent court in West Bengal for legal relief, like anticipatory bail against arrest.

But Mr. Kumar had returned to the top court, saying that courts in West Bengal were not functioning due to an ongoing strike by lawyers. A Vacation Bench had refused to list his application on an urgent basis this week. Following this, Mr. Kumar has moved a fresh plea a day before the Supreme Court’s protection against arrest expires on May 24.

In this plea for anticipatory bail, Mr. Kumar denied allegations that he connived with the accused persons to suppress crucial evidence in the chit fund probe while he was the functional head of the SIT appointed by the West Bengal government.

This SIT had transferred the probe to the CBI in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court. He said he had not tampered with call data records or material evidence in the case.

“The arrest of the petitioner would not only tarnish his reputation but also adversely impact his impeccable service record. Such an arrest will lead to automatic suspension of the petitioner from service,” his counsel said.