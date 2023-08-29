ADVERTISEMENT

Fear of INDIA bloc prompted govt. to slash LPG cylinder price, say Opposition parties

August 29, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Will government return billions of rupees ‘looted’ from people, asks D. Raja of CPI

The Hindu Bureau

Hours after the Narendra Modi government slashed retail prices of domestic LPG cooking gas by ₹200 per cylinder, top leaders belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc claimed that the fear of losing elections and the Opposition coming together prompted the government to do so.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “When the votes are decreasing, election gifts are beginning to start getting distributed! The merciless Modi government, which looted the hard-earned money of the people, is now feigning goodwill towards mothers and sisters.”

“Fear of INDIA is good, Modi ji!” Mr. Kharge added.

Posting on X, Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs. 200”.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said that the pressure from the INDIA bloc and the BJP’s loss in the Karnataka Assembly polls prompted the move.

“If govt believes that LPG should be sold at this price, will they return the billions of rupees looted from people since 2014?” asked CPI general secretary D. Raja.

