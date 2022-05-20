FDI inflow ‘highest ever’ at $83.57 billion

This constitutes an ‘endorsement’ of India’s status among global investors, says Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Financial Year 2021-’22 has touched a “highest ever” figure of $83.57 billion. Announcing this ‘landmark’ figure, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said this constituted an “endorsement” of India’s status among global investors.

"The Government reviews the FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes significant changes from time to time, to ensure that India remains attractive and investor friendly destination. Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein ost of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route," an official release said.

The government had undertaken reforms in sectors such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom. During 2021-'22, under the domain of "Computer Software and Hardware", the major recipient States of FDI equity inflow were Karnataka 53%, Delhi 17%, and Maharashtra 17%, the release stated.

The official statement noted that the FDI inflow had intensified ever since 2014 as the FDI had been "ever increasing" from that date. Singapore, the U.S. and Mauritius are among the top investor countries of FDI equity inflow.