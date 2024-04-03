ADVERTISEMENT

FCRA registration of five NGOs cancelled by MHA for 'violation' of laws

April 03, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Home Ministry cancelled the FCRA registration of the NGOs for allegedly utilising funds for works that were not in their mandate

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the registration of at least five NGOs for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, sources said on April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NGOs whose registrations have been cancelled are CNI Synodical Board of Social Service, Voluntary Health Association of India, Indo-Global Social Service Society, Church's Auxiliary for Social Action, and Evangelical Fellowship of India, they said.

Also read: Why was FCRA registration for several NGOs cancelled? | Explained

With the cancellation of their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration, these NGOs will no longer be able to receive foreign contributions nor utilise the existing available funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said the Home Ministry cancelled the FCRA registration of the NGOs for allegedly utilising funds for works that were not in their mandate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NGOs violated the laws by being involved in activities that are contrary to the provisions of the FCRA, they said.

There were 16,301 NGOs with valid FCRA licences as on July 17, 2023.

MHA data shows nearly half of fresh FCRA registrations under the religious category are for Christian NGOs 

The Centre has cancelled the FCRA licences of more than 6,600 NGOs in the last five years for violation of the law. Overall, FCRA licences of 20,693 NGOs have been cancelled in the last decade.

According to data disclosed in Parliament last year, ₹55,741.51 crore was received in foreign contributions by 13,520 FCRA-registered associations or NGOs between the 2019-2020 and the 2021-2022 financial years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US