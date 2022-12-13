FCRA licence of 1,811 NGOs cancelled in 3 years: govt.

December 13, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. File | Photo Credit: -

The FCRA registration of 1,811 NGOs was cancelled by the government between 2019 and 2021 for alleged violation of law, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the law, any NGO which intends to receive foreign funding must register itself under the FCRA.

"Between 2019 and 2021, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,811 associations have been cancelled under Section 14 of The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, due to violation of provisions of the FCRA, 2010," he said in a written reply to a question.

Mr. Rai said whenever any inputs pertaining to use of foreign contribution to spread terror activities are received by the Ministry, appropriate action under the FCRA, 2010, and other extant laws and rules is taken.

