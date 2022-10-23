Government recycled old charge against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust to defame and divert attention from important issues.

Alleging that old charges have been “recycled” at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) to “defame and divert attention,” the Congress on October 23 said both trusts will respond with appropriate legal action to all the charges hurled at them.

In a statement, the Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said the cancellation of FCRA licence to the two non-profit organizations, headed by members of the Gandhi family, is the Narendra Modi government’s response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Ramesh said “the economy is in deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, galloping unemployment and a falling rupee” and people are fed up with “the politics of hate and divisiveness”.

“What is the response of the PM [Prime Minister] and HM [Home Minister]?

“Over the Deepavali weekend, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, cancelled the FCRA registrations of both the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT). They recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them,” Mr. Ramesh said.

In the detailed statement, Mr. Ramesh said that the RGF was established in 1991 after the tragic assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to promote the ideas of Sadbhavana among citizens and with other nations; focus on inclusive and sustainable development of India using science and technology including IT and Telecom, empower women and youth and promote local self- government right up to the panchayat level and provide relief to those affected by natural disasters.

“Lakhs of people, including children, youth, women, and the disabled have benefited from the programs of these Trusts. The RGCT works in Northern India with a focus on the poorest regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan through development initiatives,” he said.

The Congress leaders said that RGCT, registered in 2002 as a professionally managed, not-for-profit institution to work toward the economic and social empowerment of women in U.P., has impacted the lives of more than 20 lakh poor households in the State.

He added that the Indira Gandhi Eye Hospital and Research Centre has so far provided comprehensive and quality eye care to around 40 lakh patients including over 4.5 lakh sight-restoring surgeries.

“The Trusts have always been purely charitable in nature and comply with all laws and regulations. All statutory requirements of audit, program activity and financial disclosure, and filing of returns have been scrupulously followed every year by the Trusts. The background for the cancellation of the FCRA registration should be obvious to anyone who understands the nature of the present dispensation,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

“The RGF and RGCT will of course be responding to the charges hurled at it and take whatever action it deems appropriate legally. Their activities are completely open and transparent. They have rendered yeoman public service,” he added.