FCRA case: CBI arrests three more accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three more accused in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

On Wednesday, the agency had arrested Yasmin Kapoor, an aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in the same case.

The three other accused have been identified as Jatin Vadhera, Pradeep Sood and Tarun Kapoor.

In November 2017, on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, the CBI booked Mr. Talwar, NGO Advantage India and others for alleged misuse of foreign contributions of over ₹90 crore.

Accordis Health Care Private Limited, its functionaries Sunil Khandewal and Raman Kapoor (managing director) and consultant T. Kapoor had also been named.

The NGO had received the funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme. In a notice to Advantage India, the Home Ministry accused it of misusing the donations received from two defence and aviation firms — MBDA International (U.K.) and Airbus.

The notice also alleged that in 2015, Mr. Talwar had transferred the NGO’s directorship to his wife, but did not intimate the Ministry.

Mr. Talwar was deported from the United Arab Emirates in January and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the aviation scam cases.