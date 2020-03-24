FCI to give 3 months foodgrain on credit to States

States and Union Territories can lift three months worth foodgrain from the FCI on credit, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. This proposal from the Ministry is meant to ensure States do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need as a response to COVID-19.

“To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the States, the Finance Ministry has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department’s proposal that foodgrains for 3 months can be lifted on credit from the FCI,” said the Ministry twitter handle.