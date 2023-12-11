ADVERTISEMENT

FBI Director calls on CBI chief, discusses enhanced coordination between two agencies over transnational crimes

December 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

According to the CBI, the meeting focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in the investigation of technology enabled crimes

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

A U.S. delegation led by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher A. Wray on December 11 held a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief, Praveen Sood, and other senior officials for enhanced coordination between the two agencies in combating transnational crimes.

“The meeting focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in the investigation of technology enabled crimes,” said the CBI.

It said that both the agencies recognised the challenges posed by organised crime networks, cyber enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes. “The need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals and fugitives to face justice was deliberated upon,” the agency said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the possibility of exchanging the best practices of FBI Academy (Quantico) and the CBI Academy (Ghaziabad).

The FBI chief, while interacting with the senior CBI officers, thanked the agency for the collaborative spirit and the “enduring cooperation during FBI’s long relationship with the CBI”. Mr. Sood thanked him for the visit.

“Director Wray’s visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation,” said the CBI, adding that both the agencies agreed for all possible future interactions and collaborative initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US