ADVERTISEMENT

Terror funding watchdog FATF praises India’s anti-money laundering, terror financing system

Updated - September 19, 2024 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Financial Action Task Force report on India’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terror system highlights effectiveness but calls for major improvements in prosecution

PTI

The Financial Action Task Force said improvements in the system were required to protect the non-profit sector from terror abuse. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Global anti-money laundering and terror financing body, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), launched its much-awaited mutual evaluation report on India, saying the county's systems were "effective" but "major improvements" were required to strengthen prosecution in these cases on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said India implemented an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terror (CFT) system that was effective in many respects. It, however, said "major improvements" were required to strengthen the prosecution in money laundering and terror financing cases.

The 368-page report was released after the assessment was adopted by the Paris-headquartered body at its June plenary meeting. The last such review of India's combating of money laundering and terror financing regime was published in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

India achieves an ‘outstanding outcome’ in FATF mutual evaluation 2023-24

The report, which comes after an on-site visit of FATF experts to India last November, has placed the country in the "regular follow up" category, a distinction shared by only four other G20 countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India will undergo its next evaluation in 2031.

It said improvements in the system were also required to protect the non-profit sector from terror abuse.

"India's main sources of money laundering originate from within, from illegal activities committed within country," it said, adding the country faced "disparate" range of terror threats, most significantly from ISIL (Islamic State or ISIS) or AQ-linked groups (Al Qaeda) active in and around Jammu and Kashmir.

The report analyses the level of compliance with the FATF 40 recommendations and the level of effectiveness of India's AML/CFT system, and provides recommendations on how the system can be strengthened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

money laundering

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US