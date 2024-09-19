GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Terror funding watchdog FATF praises India’s anti-money laundering, terror financing system

Financial Action Task Force report on India’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terror system highlights effectiveness but calls for major improvements in prosecution

Updated - September 19, 2024 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Financial Action Task Force said improvements in the system were required to protect the non-profit sector from terror abuse. File

The Financial Action Task Force said improvements in the system were required to protect the non-profit sector from terror abuse. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Global anti-money laundering and terror financing body, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), launched its much-awaited mutual evaluation report on India, saying the county's systems were "effective" but "major improvements" were required to strengthen prosecution in these cases on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

The report said India implemented an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terror (CFT) system that was effective in many respects. It, however, said "major improvements" were required to strengthen the prosecution in money laundering and terror financing cases.

The 368-page report was released after the assessment was adopted by the Paris-headquartered body at its June plenary meeting. The last such review of India's combating of money laundering and terror financing regime was published in 2010.

India achieves an ‘outstanding outcome’ in FATF mutual evaluation 2023-24

The report, which comes after an on-site visit of FATF experts to India last November, has placed the country in the "regular follow up" category, a distinction shared by only four other G20 countries.

India will undergo its next evaluation in 2031.

It said improvements in the system were also required to protect the non-profit sector from terror abuse.

"India's main sources of money laundering originate from within, from illegal activities committed within country," it said, adding the country faced "disparate" range of terror threats, most significantly from ISIL (Islamic State or ISIS) or AQ-linked groups (Al Qaeda) active in and around Jammu and Kashmir.

The report analyses the level of compliance with the FATF 40 recommendations and the level of effectiveness of India's AML/CFT system, and provides recommendations on how the system can be strengthened.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Related Topics

money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.