FATF likely to meet Indian private sector stakeholders in April 2025 on payment transparency issues

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to meet Indian private sector stakeholders in April 2025 as part of ongoing deliberations on proposed changes to its recommendations, which also seek greater transparency in cross-border transactions.

In February this year, the FATF had said that its ‘Recommendation 16’ (R.16) needed to be updated to ensure that the standards remained technology-neutral and followed the principle of “same activity, same risk, same rules”. “These proposed revisions also aim to help make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, more transparent and inclusive whilst remaining safe and secure; an objective that is part of the G20 Priority Action Plan,” it had said.

The explanatory memorandum of the proposal also presented 18 questions for consultation across various issues. They included additional transparency requirements on exemption for purchase of goods and services using cards; and removal of the withdrawal or purchase of cash or a cash equivalent from R.16 exemption, subject to certain conditions.

The issues of improving the content and quality of basic originator and beneficiary information in payment messages; and obligations on beneficiary financial institutions to check alignment of beneficiary information in payment messages is also being considered, apart from the definition of payment chain and conditions for net settlement.

Stating that a greater transparency and swift availability of information on any cross-border transaction was desirable considering its requirement for investigating agencies, a senior government official said the concerns of private sector stakeholders, including the cost component, would also have to be looked into.

Another issue being discussed among the FATF member countries is related to ‘Recommendation 1 (assessing risks and applying a risk-based approach)‘, wherein greater clarity is being sought when it comes to the onboarding of low-risk unorganised sectors. An official said some were of the view that the KYC (Know Your Customer) standards need not hamper the inclusion of such sectors.

