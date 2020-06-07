Coronavirus | Fatalities spike in Telangana

Hyderabad

07 June 2020 23:03 IST

A.P., Karnataka and Kerala also report deaths

In its highest single-day toll, Telangana reported 14 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported two deaths each, while an elderly patient died of the disease in Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh also had 199 new cases, of whom 130 were local residents.

The two deaths were in Krishna and Kurnool districts. The overall toll rose to 75. With the new cases, the State tally went up to 4,659, and the number of recoveries to 2,660 following the discharge of 59 more patients. Active cases rose to 1,924. While there were no new cases among foreign returnees, 69 people from other States tested positive.

Nellore district reported 31 new cases. Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported 25 and 17 new cases respectively, followed by Anantapur and Kadapa (14 each); Kurnool (10), West Godavari and Vizianagaram (6 each); East Godavari (3), Guntur (2), Chittoor (1) and Srikakulam (1).

The 14 deaths recorded on Sunday in Telangana raised the toll to 137. The total cases too continued to rise as 154 more tested positive.

Of these, 132 were from Greater Hyderabad, 12 from Rangareddy, three from Medchal, two from Yadadri, one each from Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar.

Of the total 3,650 cases in the State, 1,771 were active cases, 1,742 were discharged, and 137 were fatal.

Besides two deaths, 239 new cases were reported in Karnataka. With this, the toll rose to 61, apart from two non-COVID-19 deaths, while positive cases were 5,452 in total. Both patients who succumbed to the infection were from Bengaluru and had co-morbidities. One of them, a 61-year-old with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness was on a ventilator died on Saturday, while the second patient, a 57-year-old man with filariasis and chronic myeloid leukemia, died on Sunday.

Maharashtra returnees were testing positive in large numbers, and 177 of the 239 new cases had a travel history to that State.

Sunday’s cases also included 10 patients with Influenza-Like Illness, two with SARI, 22 primary contacts of previous positive patients, and 10 whose contact tracing was still on.

While Kalaburagi and Yadgir, with 39 cases each, recorded the highest number on Sunday, Belagavi followed with 38. Bengaluru Urban saw 23 cases while Dakshina Kannada and Davangere had 17 cases each. Udupi reported 13.

While Shivamogga reported 12 cases, Vijayapura and Bidar saw nine each, Hassan reported five cases. Bengaluru Rural recorded five cases — all returnees from Kuwait.

In Kerala, an 87-year-old man from Engandiyur died of COVID-19 in Thrissur.

Also, 107 persons tested positive on Sunday. With the need for testing in the community becoming more evident, Kerala would launch antibody testing across districts on Monday.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)