“Faster growth of South is key to achieving goal of Viksit Bharat”, says PM Modi as he flags off three Vande Bharat trains

Updated - August 31, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister said that an increased budgetary allocation to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has strengthened rail transport in southern States.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains between Meerut and Lucknow, Madurai and Bengaluru, and Chennai and Nagercoil, via video conferencing | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday (August 31, 2024) three new Vande Bharat trains connecting Meerut with Lucknow, Madurai with Bengaluru, and Chennai with Nagercoil.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony via video conference, PM Modi said faster growth of Southern States is key to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Prime Minister also said that an increased budgetary allocation to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has strengthened rail transport in Southern States.

The Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat and the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than two hours and around 1.30 hours respectively.

