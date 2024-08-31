GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

“Faster growth of South is key to achieving goal of Viksit Bharat”, says PM Modi as he flags off three Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister said that an increased budgetary allocation to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has strengthened rail transport in southern States.

Updated - August 31, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains between Meerut and Lucknow, Madurai and Bengaluru, and Chennai and Nagercoil, via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains between Meerut and Lucknow, Madurai and Bengaluru, and Chennai and Nagercoil, via video conferencing | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday (August 31, 2024) three new Vande Bharat trains connecting Meerut with Lucknow, Madurai with Bengaluru, and Chennai with Nagercoil.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony via video conference, PM Modi said faster growth of Southern States is key to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Three new Vande Bharat trains will boost connectivity: Railways

The Prime Minister also said that an increased budgetary allocation to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has strengthened rail transport in Southern States.

Also Read: Get a flight-like feel on Vande Bharat soon

The Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat and the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than two hours and around 1.30 hours respectively.

Related Topics

indian railways / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Chennai / bengaluru / Madurai / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.