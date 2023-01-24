ADVERTISEMENT

FASTag toll collection grows 46% to ₹50,855 crore in 2022

January 24, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was ₹134.44 crore, and the single day highest collection touched ₹144.19 crore on 24 December

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Total toll collection through FASTag on fee plazas, including State highway toll plazas, increased 46% to ₹50,855 crore in 2022 from ₹34,778 crore in 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) through FASTag has witnessed constant growth over last few years. Total toll collection via FASTag on fee plazas, including State Highway fee plazas during calendar year 2022 was Rs. 50,855 crore, which is an increase of approx. 46% as compared to Rs. 34,778 crore in 2021,” the ministry said.

Also read: NHAI says no data available about faulty FASTags, penalties collected from users at toll plazas

The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was ₹134.44 crore, and the single day highest collection touched ₹144.19 crore on 24 December 2022.

Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of about 48% in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was ₹219 crore and ₹324 crore respectively, the statement read.

The statement said with 6.4 crore FASTags issued as of date, the total number of FASTag-enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 state highway fee plazas) in 2022 from 922 in the previous year 2021.

Notably, MoUs have been signed with 29 different State entities/authorities for on-boarding State fee plazas under FASTag program which include states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, etc.

Also read: FASTag mandatory from February 15 midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

FASTag implementation has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.

A FASTag allows a user to pay the highway fee electronically without having to stop at the toll collection booths set up by the highway operators.

“The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users has helped in bringing more efficiency in toll operations. Deployment of Electronic Toll Collection system at various fee plazas along National Highways has brought transparency in the system and enabled correct valuation of road assets which has encouraged more investors to invest in the highway infrastructure of the country, particularly, in asset recycling,” the ministry said.

Since February 16, 2021, the government has made FASTag mandatory for all private as well as commercial vehicles .As per the rules, vehicles that do not have a valid or functional FASTag must pay double the toll charge as a penalty.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

road transport

